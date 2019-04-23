Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

President of Artsakh attends opening ceremony of Zaven Sargsyan’s individual photo exhibition 


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended the opening ceremony of an individual photo exhibition by Zaven Sargsyan, director of The Yerevan Sergey Parajanov Museum, held in Stepanakert Gallery on April 23, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President noted with satisfaction that exhibitions of Zaven Sargsyan in Artsakh were of a periodic nature expressing hope that this tradition would be maintained in the future too.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




