Armenian healthcare minister hosts US Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Torosyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and wished success in her activities in Armenia.

During the meeting the sides held a working discussion and talked about the continuous cooperation in the healthcare sector. They also discussed issues relating to detection of cancer, fighting tuberculosis, HIV treatment, prevention, maternal and child health.

“HIV and tuberculosis are one of the greatest concerns in Eastern Europe. Located in this territory Armenia has a stable HIV statistics. 90% of HIV-infected persons in Armenia are correctly diagnosed and receive treatment”, the minister said.

The US Ambassador in her turn expressed hope that the cooperation will continue in a number of directions. She also reaffirmed the US government’s constant support to the ministry’s reforms.

