Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Sri Lanka which killed 321 people and injured about 500 others, Reuters reports.
40 suspects have been arrested.
The group did not give evidence for its claim.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
