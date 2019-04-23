Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Islamic State claims responsibility for Sri Lanka attacks


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Sri Lanka which killed 321 people and injured about 500 others, Reuters reports.

40 suspects have been arrested.

The group did not give evidence for its claim.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration