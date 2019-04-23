Chamber of Deputies of Czech Republic ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Chamber of Deputies (lower house) of the parliament of the Czech Republic on April 18 has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Embassy in Prague said on Facebook.

“The complete ratification of the agreement is one step closer”, the Embassy said.

The agreement also needs to be ratified by the Czech Senate (upper house).

Armenia and the EU signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

So far, the CEPA has been ratified by 11 states – Armenia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, UK, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland and Romania.

According to some reports, Hungary has also completed the ratification process, but has not yet informed about that to the European Council.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan