No wild-cards for Tokyo 2020, says Armenian Olympic Committee President

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia refuses to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a wild-card, the National Olympic Committee President Gagik Tsarukyan said.

“This time we will refuse the wild-card because just participation isn’t honorable for us, we must fight for high positions in all sports,” Tsarukyan said.

Tsarukyan made the remarks during a meeting with Armenian athletes and coaches who returned from European championships victorious.

In the Olympics, several sport governing bodies award wild cards to nations in order to further promote their sport.

A wild card is a tournament or playoff berth awarded to an individual or team that fails to qualify in the normal way.

