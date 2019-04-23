Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs pays homage at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Bulgaria’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yuri Sterk visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan ahead of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide to pay tribute to the memory of the victims.

“We are witnesses of a huge human tragedy. Unfortunately events still happen around the world when innocent people fall victim to hostilities. And I think humanity should draw lessons from such events,” Sterk told ARMENPRESS at the memorial.

The Bulgarian Deputy FM also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Armenia Maria Pavlova was accompanying the Bulgarian Deputy FM during the visit.

Bulgaria does not yet formally acknowledge the massacres of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire to constitute genocide.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan