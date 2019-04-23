Armenia’s minister of nature protection to attend Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of nature protection of Armenia Erik Grigoryan will depart for China on April 25-27 to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Forum will be attended by leaders of 40 countries and over 160 high-ranking officials, heads of international organizations, as well as other guests.

Minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan will deliver remarks at the event.

