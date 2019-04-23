Armenia’s minister of nature protection to attend Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China
YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of nature protection of Armenia Erik Grigoryan will depart for China on April 25-27 to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, the ministry told Armenpress.
The Forum will be attended by leaders of 40 countries and over 160 high-ranking officials, heads of international organizations, as well as other guests.
Minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan will deliver remarks at the event.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 13:25 Armenia’s minister of nature protection to attend Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China
- 12:58 Armenian passenger dies on board Moscow-Yerevan plane
- 12:34 Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security
- 12:16 General Manvel Grigoryan to go on trial May 2
- 12:02 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia sends condolence letter to Sri Lankan counterpart
- 11:30 Yerevan Mayor wants broader public discussions around potential renaming of President’s Office
- 10:38 Armenian Parliament votes in favor of ratifying EAEU-China agreement
- 10:32 Parliament adopts bill on revealing shadow ownership of mining companies
- 10:30 Parliament adopts bill on providing assistance to persons affected during 2008 March 1 events at first reading
- 10:25 Youth rally to mark 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide in Nicosia, Cyprus
- 10:24 Parliament renews tax privilege law for startups
- 10:00 Parliament session continues – LIVE
- 09:57 Russian airbase in Armenia to be re-equipped with SU-30SM fighter jets – TASS
- 09:50 40 suspects arrested in Sri Lanka bombing investigation
- 09:45 Road condition
- 09:03 Indian airlines interested in Armenian market: Civil Aviation Committee Chairwoman’s interview
- 08:55 European Stocks - 22-04-19
- 08:54 US stocks - 22-04-19
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-04-19
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-04-19
- 08:48 Oil Prices Up - 22-04-19
- 04.22-18:58 PM Pashinyan holds consultation with governors
- 04.22-18:07 As a nation and state we have to clearly define our vision on NK conflict settlement – PM Pashyinyan meets with students
- 04.22-17:59 Taner Akçam’s new book on Armenian Genocide makes Turkish denialist historiography “fake news” – “Killing Orders: Talat Pasha’s Telegrams and the Armenian Genocide” book translated into Armenian
- 04.22-17:43 Road condition update
- 04.22-17:19 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-04-19
- 04.22-17:18 Asian Stocks - 22-04-19
- 04.22-17:13 Internationally wanted Liberian-Swedish fugitive apprehended in Armenia
- 04.22-16:36 Kremlin says it’s too early to talk about Putin’s offering congratulations to Zelensky
- 04.22-16:31 Having local airlines is of strategic significance, says Pashinyan
- 04.22-16:10 Indicted State Oversight Service director requests Prosecutor General to drop criminal proceedings, reinstate duties
- 04.22-15:28 Pashinyan attaches importance to establishment of working relations between government and expert community
- 04.22-15:27 Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech Senate President
- 04.22-15:21 Investigators forward indictment of Kocharyan, other ex-officials to prosecutor
- 04.22-15:01 Sri Lankan police find 87 bomb detonators at Colombo’s main bus station
19:25, 04.16.2019
Viewed 1750 times Artsakh’s President awards American-Armenian physician and philanthropist Carolann Najarian with “Vachagan Barepasht” medal
16:27, 04.18.2019
Viewed 1723 times Armenia has brotherly ties with France: FM’s interview to Le Figaro newspaper
13:54, 04.19.2019
Viewed 1629 times UPDATED: Armenia to send military police peacekeepers to Syria
17:33, 04.16.2019
Viewed 1592 times Artsakh positively assesses discussion of humanitarian issues, although is skeptical over their implementation
15:48, 04.17.2019
Viewed 1579 times President Sarkissian meets with director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory Foundation