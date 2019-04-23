Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Armenian passenger dies on board Moscow-Yerevan plane


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian woman’s deteriorating health prompted a Nordwind Airlines plane en route from Moscow to Yerevan to carry out an emergency landing at Rostov-on-Don, REN TV reported.

According to REN TV the passenger has died.

The identity of the Armenian citizen was not reported.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




