Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan is taking part in the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security on April 23-25, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian defense minister is expected to deliver remarks at the conference on the topic of “International Peacekeeping: New Approaches and Military Cooperation”.

