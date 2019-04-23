Yerevan Mayor wants broader public discussions around potential renaming of President’s Office

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan says broader public discussions are needed around the proposal of renaming the Presidential Office to Republic House.

The Presidential Office is located at 26 Baghramyan Avenue in downtown Yerevan, and is commonly referred to as simply Baghramyan 26.

Chief of Staff of the Armen Sarkissian Administration Emil Tarasyan submitted a proposal to the Yerevan Mayor on renaming the building to Republic House. The mayor, in turn, said he will present the matter to debates at the City Council.

“I think this issue concerns not only the capital, but the entire republic, this requires broader public discussions,” Marutyan said during today’s City Council meeting, and removed the issue from the agenda.

“We will address this issue again after public discussions,” he added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan