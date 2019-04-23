Parliament adopts bill on revealing shadow ownership of mining companies

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The bill on revealing the true ownership of mining organizations that was submitted by the Government of Armenia has been adopted at the second and final hearing in parliament today.

The bill envisages amendments to the law on mineral mining, public service and registration of businesses to regulate the process.

118 lawmakers of the 132-seat parliament voted in favor of the bill.

