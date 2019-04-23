Youth rally to mark 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide in Nicosia, Cyprus

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Committee of Memory for the Armenian Genocide in Cyprus has announced a youth rally next week to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Nicosia, Cyprus Mail reported.

The youth march will start at 5:30pm local time on April 24th on Makarios Avenue near the Zena Kanther building.

The rally will proceed up to Armenia Avenue to join the rest of the community members. Then, the commemoration march will head to the Armenian Genocide monument of the Armenian church where a memorial service will take place at 7:30pm, Cyprus Mail reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan