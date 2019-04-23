Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Parliament renews tax privilege law for startups


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament has adopted a bill on extending the period of tax privileges for start-ups until 2023.

The law on governmental support to the IT sector was initiated in 2015, whereby new IT companies are granted tax privileges.

The bill that was approved today is extending the law’s effect until December 31, 2022.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




