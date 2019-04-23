40 suspects arrested in Sri Lanka bombing investigation

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. The number of arrested suspects in the Sri Lanka attacks has reached 40, local authorities reported.

The suspects include a driver who has allegedly transported one of the suicide bombers. The owner of a home where some of the suspected perpetrators have lived is also under arrest.

Series of coordinated bombings on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka killed 310 people and wounded around 500.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan