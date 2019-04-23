LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1854.50, copper price stood at $6456.00, lead price stood at $1939.00, nickel price stood at $12700.00, tin price stood at $20350.00, zinc price stood at $2761.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $35500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.