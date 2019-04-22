PM Pashinyan holds consultation with governors

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan convened a consultation with the participation of Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan and the governors, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

During the consultation issues referring to the preparations of spring agricultural activities, the existing problems and ways to solve them were discussed. The governors reported on the implementation process of a number of projects. Other issues referring to the raising of effectiveness of the provincial administrations were discussed.

PM Pashinyan assigned tasks to the governors to effectively implement the projects in the mentioned directions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan