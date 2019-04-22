Internationally wanted Liberian-Swedish fugitive apprehended in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. An internationally wanted fugitive has been arrested by Armenian police in the morning of April 20 in Yerevan, police said.

The fugitive, Francis R. holds dual Liberian and Swedish citizenship. Francis R. is wanted internationally since December 26, 2009.

He has been detained at the Armavir Correctional Facility.

Officers discovered a suspicious substance in the fugitive’s bag and sent it for laboratory analysis.

Proceedings are underway, police added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan