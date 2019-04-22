Indicted State Oversight Service director requests Prosecutor General to drop criminal proceedings, reinstate duties

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. State Oversight Service Director Davit Sanasaryan’s lawyers have applied to the Prosecutor General on behalf of their client requesting to drop the criminal proceedings and overrule the decision on temporarily suspending his duties, Sanasaryan’s lawyer Arsen Sardaryan told ARMENPRESS.

“We do not agree with the indictment, Mr. Sanasaryan is innocent,” Sardaryan said. “The charges are groundless. We will fight with all legal ways for defending our rights. We believe that justice can be achieved in our legal system,” he said.

On April 18, Sanasaryan was indicted by the National Security Service on charges of abuse of power. He is currently on bail, banned from leaving the country. Sanasaryan’s duties as Director of the State Oversight Service have been temporarily suspended.

He denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan