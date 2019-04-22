Pashinyan attaches importance to establishment of working relations between government and expert community

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia and the expert community of various fields, especially economics, should cooperate, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the students and teaching staff of the YSU Faculty of Economics and Management, attaching importance to the development of expert institutions in Armenia.

“It’s very important to understand how the relations between the government and the economical community should be built. Today there is a vision of an economic model which received a trust mandate from the citizens of Armenia, and the economics community must present its vision with its approaches and proposals on how to implement this model. Without political vision no economical discussion receives a final meaning. The important is that we have received a mandate from the citizens to implement this task, and the most important is for us to be able to establish constructive relations with the economical society for effectively implementing this mandate”, the PM said.

He noted that the economic processes should develop within a certain political vision and stated that their vision has not proved its truthfulness because there is no vision in the world which proved its truthfulness by 100%.The PM assured that the government has taken a political responsibility for implementing this model, has received a mandate from the people, and the relations with the economical community should be built within this logic. “The greatest problem with governance is that today there is a problem of expert community-government cooperation. Today the government invites experts from abroad for the solution of any issue by taking loans and grants for this. The expert institute should significantly strengthen”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan