Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 April

Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech Senate President


YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan on April 16 met with President of Senate (upper house) of the Czech Parliament Jaroslav Kubera, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Senate President welcomed the new Armenian Ambassador and highly valued the bilateral inter-parliamentary relations, the high-level mutual visits and the unprecedented growth of economic cooperation.

Ambassador Hovakimyan introduced the Czech official on the recent developments in Armenia, the ongoing process of reforms and the country’s foreign policy priorities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration