Armenian Ambassador meets with Czech Senate President

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan on April 16 met with President of Senate (upper house) of the Czech Parliament Jaroslav Kubera, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Senate President welcomed the new Armenian Ambassador and highly valued the bilateral inter-parliamentary relations, the high-level mutual visits and the unprecedented growth of economic cooperation.

Ambassador Hovakimyan introduced the Czech official on the recent developments in Armenia, the ongoing process of reforms and the country’s foreign policy priorities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan