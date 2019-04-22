Investigators forward indictment of Kocharyan, other ex-officials to prosecutor

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigative Service has concluded the investigation into the March 2008 Yerevan unrest involving former President Robert Kocharyan and several other government officials.

The indictment conclusion has been sent to the prosecutor with a motion to forward it to court, the Special Investigative Service said in a news release.

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan is charged with “overthrowing Constitutional order” and “accepting particularly large bribe”.

Other indicted officials are: ex-Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008 Ohanyan served as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Yuri Khachaturov (overthrowing Constitutional order). In 2008, Khachaturov was the Deputy Minister of Defense; Armen Gevorgyan (conspiracy to overthrow Constitutional order, accepting particularly large bribe and money laundering). Gevorgyan served as Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration. Gevorgyan’s most recent government position was Deputy Prime Minister.

Yuri Khachaturov is an Armenian general who served as Secretary General of the CSTO until being recalled by Armenia for criminal proceedings in 2018.

They all deny wrongdoing.

The March 1 investigation is a probe into the deadly 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan when 8 protesters and 2 security officers died in clashes. The former officials are accused in unlawfully ordering the military to interfere.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan