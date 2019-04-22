Sri Lankan police find 87 bomb detonators at Colombo’s main bus station

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Sri Lankan police found 87 bomb detonators at the bus station in Colombo, following the series of bombings that killed 290 and wounded around 500, RT reports.

Police launched an investigation to determine whether or not the devices are connected with the multiple bombings on Easter Sunday.

Suicide bombers set off explosives in several hotels and Catholic churches across the country. An apartment complex was also hit. Another bomb was later discovered near Colombo International Airport and successfully defused.

A total of 24 people were arrested in connection with the attacks.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan