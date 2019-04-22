Armenia should become technological country with highly qualified labor force: PM holds meeting at YSU

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerevan State University on April 22, reports Armenpress.

The PM had a meeting with the students and teaching staff of the Faculty of Economics and Management.

Talking about the economic revolution, Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia should turn into a country of high technologies, and the technologies should become the driving force of the country’s economy. Based on the results of the next ten years, technologies should become the country’s 10-20 major enterprises, unlike today when major taxpayers operate within the natural or artificial monopolies domain or in the mining sector.

“We imagine Armenia as a country with highly qualified labor force. Armenia needs to get out of the status of a country with low-quality labor force. The next chain of the economic revolution is going to be the education system which must provide the students of Armenia with high qualification. When they graduate the university, they must have a status of highly qualified specialist. The scientific work must have an important place in the education system”, the PM said, highlighting educational reforms for reaching this goal.

The meeting is also attended by minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan, finance minister Atom Janjughazyan and minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan.

