“Armath” presents Armenian model of tech education in Abu Dhabi

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. “Armath” is participating in the "Bett Middle East Leadership Summit & Expo" international conference-exhibition on education taking place on April 22-23 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

“Armath” is presenting its Armenian rich experience in technology education in Abu Dhabi. Also, the robots which’ each detail and their programming solutions were created by the Armenian schoolchildren, as well as a three-in-one machine, including a 3D printer, CNC and laser routers were presented in a separate pavilion.

Around 50 public and private organizations and officials of governmental institutions and education ministries of more than 20 countries attended “The Bett Middle East Leadership Summit & Expo”.

To mention, the free engineering education program – “Armath Engineering Laboratories” is initiated and implemented with the efforts of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE), the Government of Armenia and the donor organizations.

The UATE is planning to install “Armath” in all the schools of Armenia and currently negotiates on exports of “Armath” to various countries.