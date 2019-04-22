Jailed general Manvel Grigoryan denied bail bond

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has denied jailed retired general Manvel Grigoryan’s motion to be released on a 10,000,000 dram bail, the ex-lawmaker’s lawyer Arsen Mkrtchyan told reporters.

“The case is already forwarded in another composition to court, and in the given case, if another decision were to be made the court would’ve exceeded its powers,” he said.

Speaking on Grigoryan’s health condition, the lawyer said his client remains in a civilian hospital.

The trial of Grigoryan in the embezzlement and illegal possession of firearms case is expected to begin soon.

