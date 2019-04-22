Parliament debates 2008 unrest-related compensation bill

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is debating a bill on providing compensations to victims of the 2008 March 1-2 events in Yerevan.

Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan told lawmakers the bill envisages assistance to the family of those who have died as a result of injuries sustained during those events or those who have been injured.

Nazaryan said the specific type of assistance will be decided by the government.

Citizens will be eligible to apply for the assistance within three years.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan