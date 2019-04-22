YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Ucom launches new “uTV Extra” tariff plan of its IPTV service. At the monthly fee of 4900 drams only, the subscribers of “uTV Extra” will enjoy watching quality TV-content brought by 120 TV-channels, 22 of which are HD quality ones, Ucom told Armenpress.

“This offer will interest not only new subscribers of IPTV, but also the users of “uTV Select” tariff plan, which includes 54 main channels and enables choosing any additional one for the separate fee. The inclusion of separate channels at separate rates and enjoying the media-content of 120 TV channels at optimal price, are certainly not even comparable”, said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-founder and Director General at Ucom.

Let us add, that Ucom has been working on providing and developing quality media content since its foundation. Ucom was the first in Armenia to offer local consumers the opportunity to watch in interactive mode the international channels of world famous brands in its network, being the first to familiarize the Armenian TV viewers with Catch-up, time-shift and other interactive features. Besides, Ucom was the first to implement video-in-demand (VoD) service in Armenia in its classic model only now offered by other market players.