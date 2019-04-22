Vice Speaker Simonyan defends Citizen’s Day celebrations citing deep significance

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan from the ruling My Step bloc says celebrating the Citizen’s Day isn’t a regular festivity, but recording an important event.

Citizen’s Day has been added to the Armenian public holiday calendar and it will be marked annually on the last Saturday of April.

“It is about increasing the authority and role of citizens. And it is these citizens that will from now on determine virtually everything in Armenia. Not celebrating this day, moreover in such modest ways, would be wrong in my opinion,” Simonyan told reporters today.

The government has decided to allocate 124,000,000 drams to mark the event this year.

“It’s not about buying 124 million worth of balloons, but rather about discussions, about increasing more the civil consciousness and developing it even more, that will lead the Republic of Armenia to greater victories,” he said.

