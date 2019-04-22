CBA President to chair Supervisory Council Meeting of German-Armenian Fund Programs in Frankfurt

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan departed for Frankfurt to chair the session of the Supervisory Council of the German-Armenian Fund Programs operating jointly with the KfW Bank, the CBA told Armenpress.

During the meeting the programs being implemented with the KfW Bank and their possible developments, as well as the opportunities and timeframes of implementing new programs in the fields of renewable energy, mortgage market and SME and trade funding will be discussed.

During the visit the CBA President will visit the KfW Bank’s financial technologies laboratory to discuss the opportunities to establish a similar laboratory in Armenia.

