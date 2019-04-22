Voting on electing SCPEC Chairman begins in Parliament

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition has kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Gegham Gevorgyan is the only candidate for the current position.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has nominated Gegham Gevorgyan’s candidacy for the post.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan