Catholicos of All Armenians extends condolences over Sri Lanka terror attacks

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II extended condolences over the terror attacks in Sri Lanka which claimed numerous lives, reports Armenpress.

The condolence letter runs as follows: “With a deep sorrow we have learnt about the terror attacks carried out in catholic churches of Sri Lanka during Easter celebrations, which claimed hundreds of innocent lives causing serious injuries to several hundreds of people.

We extend our support to our sisters and brothers and strongly condemn these terror attacks committed during the most important holiday of Christianity. At the same time we call on the authorities of Sri Lanka and the international structures to take all necessary actions to eradicate the deadly crimes which are being committed based on religious intolerance and hatred.

We pray for the servants of our Sister Church and wish speedy recover to the injured.

