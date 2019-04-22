Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on April 22, as of 09:30, snowfalls are reported on the roads of Sevan, Goris, Sisian, Meghri, Jermuk, Dilijan towns and the Saravan Pass.
The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is closed due to snowstorm.
All the remaining roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.
Clearing operations are underway.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
