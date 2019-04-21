Armenian PM offers condolences to Sri Lankan President on terror attacks

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a condolence cable to President Maithripala Sirisena of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on the terrorist attacks carried out during Easter celebrations, which left hundreds of innocent people dead or injured, the PM’s office said.

The letter of condolence reads, in part: “I express my deepest condolences to you and to the friendly people of Sri Lanka on the horrific terrorist acts perpetrated during Easter celebrations that left hundreds of innocent people dead or injured.

The Republic of Armenia strongly condemns these appalling crimes and reaffirms its commitment to counter the growing tide of evil with the international community.

In this difficult time for Sri Lanka, I express my deepest condolences to you and to the families of the victims, wishing them fortitude and endurance, as well as quick recovery - to the wounded.”

A series of coordinated terror attacks left 290 people dead and 500 wounded in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.