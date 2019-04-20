Nikol Pashinyan comments on David Sanasaryan's case

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has got acquainted with the discussions over the head of the State Oversight Service David Sanasaryan whose powers have been temporally suspended. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan made a post on his Facebook page, saying,

''Today is Saturday and I had the opportunity to get a little acquainted with the discussions over head of the State Oversight Service David Sanasaryan.

My conclusion is this – the mentality of ''brotherhood'' has much deeper roots in Armenia than oligarchy or criminal.

Even for civil activists and politicians ''brotherhood'' remain the main formula of worldview, while justice and truth, revolution and its values become secondary. David is my friend, but know well, there are no inviolable people in Armenia, be it an opposition figure or representatives of the authorities, revolutionary or counter-revolutionary”, Pashinyan said.

The PM emphasized that the law will be double stricter for those who once stood in front of the people and spoke about legality and justice, inadmissibility of permissiveness.

''And if they have crossed the line they have drawn themselves, their accusation will not be limited by the criminal code, but their accusation will be in the logic of betrayal of the people”, Pashinyan said.

The National Security Service of Armenia filed a criminal case against Head of State Oversight Service of Armenia David Sanasaryan on April 18 under Article 308 (1) of the criminal code of the Republic of Armenia (abuse of official authority).

The preventive measure for Sanasaryan has been chosen signature on not leaving the country.

The investigator made a decision to temporally suspend David Sanasaryan’s powers. The decision was submitted to the office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, who approved it, but did not fire Sanasaryan from office, taking into account the presumption of innocence.

Preliminary investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan