US stocks remain unchanged - 19-04-19

NEW YORK, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 19 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Dow Jones stood at 26559.54 points, S&P 500 stood at 2905.03 points, Nasdaq stood at 7998.06 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and