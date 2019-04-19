The solutions to all questions exist in our united minds – PM Pashinyan meets with members of Public Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the members of the Public Council of Armenia on April 19.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM congratulated on the occasion of the establishment of the Public Council, emphasizing that it can play an important role. “In general, our country has a very important and serious agenda and challenges and I am confident that the solutions to all the issues exist in our united minds”, the PM said, highlighting the role of the Public Council for finding and joining different opinions through public debates.

Thanking the PM for the meeting, President of the Public Council Vazgen Manukyan noted that from April 5 a new constitutional institution, the Public Council, started operation in Armenia. According to him, individuals with high reputation and great experience in various spheres are involved in the works of the Public Council.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan