Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-04-19

YEREVAN, 19 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.54 drams to 482.31 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.89 drams to 542.36 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.54 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.24 drams to 627.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 24.48 drams to 19781.8 drams. Silver price down by 0.96 drams to 231.9 drams. Platinum price вup by 46.65 drams to 13800.9 drams.