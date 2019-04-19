Armenia adds Civil Defense in school curriculum

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia has accepted the recommendation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to add Civil Defense in the national school curriculum, Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan told a news conference.

“Students are taught military training, which is insufficient for entirely possessing civil defense. Our recommendation includes for this subject to be taught by an expert, a graduate of our academy or a veteran. We are thinking about progress, we have an objective of changing the emphases. Today, the Minister of Emergency Situations is more of an aftermath eliminator, but we want to increase its role in prevention,” Tsolakyan said.

