Armenian PM extends condolences to German Chancellor on fatal tourist bus crash in Madeira island  

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the tragic tourist bus crash that occurred in Portugal’s island of Madeira, claiming numerous lives, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I have learnt with a deep sorrow about the tragic incident in the island of Madeira which claimed nearly three dozen lives.

I extend my deepest condolences and support to you, the families and relatives of the victims, wishing tenacity and patience in order to overcome this pain. I also wish speedy recovery to the injured”, reads the Armenian PM’s letter.

At least 29 people have died after a bus carrying German tourists plunged off a road and overturned on the Portuguese island of Madeira, BBC reported.

Another 27 were injured in the accident near the town of Caniço.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan