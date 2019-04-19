Indicted supervision chief temporarily suspended

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tasked to ensure the execution of the investigator’s decision on temporarily suspending the duties of indicted State Oversight Service Director Davit Sanasaryan.

However, the Prime Minister does not intend to sack Sanasaryan, in respect of the presumption of innocence, Pashinyan’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan told ARMENPRESS.

On April 18, the NSS filed criminal charges against Sanasaryan in an ongoing investigation that began on February 20 against other State Oversight Service officials suspected in corruption.

The NSS said Sanasaryan abused his powers and meddled into procurement processes that would benefit a private company that is de-facto controlled by his own staffers.

Sanasaryan is currently on bail and is banned from leaving the country.

Sanasaryan vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan