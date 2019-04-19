Armenia to participate in Belt and Road Forum in China

BEIJING, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Corruption will be held in China from April 25-27, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said at a press conference on April 19.

The Forum will be attended by representatives of 150 countries, including 37 heads of state. Representatives of 90 international organizations will also take part in the summit. 4000 media representatives, including correspondent of ARMENPRESS state news agency Karen Khachatryan, will cover the Forum.

The Armenian Embassy in China informed that Armenian minister of nature protection Erik Grigoryan will arrive in China to attend the Forum.

“The Forum is the most important international diplomatic event for China. The Forum will focus on the construction of single belt and road and the discovery of beautiful future”, the Chinese FM said.

The opening ceremony of the Forum will be held on the first day, which will be followed by a round-table discussion with the participation of leaders of countries, as well as thematic discussions and forums with the participation of businessmen.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan