Macron approval rating increases after Notre Dame fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has somewhat increased during the recent days, according to BVA surveys.

The poll shows that 32% of the French population approves Macron’s activities – a 3 notch increase against April’s indicators.

The survey was held after the Notre Dame Cathedral fire. Nearly 70% of the French people said they’ve watched Macron’s televised speech on the inferno. 62% positively assessed the president’s actions after the incident.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan