Putin and Pashinyan may hold meeting within frames of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session in May

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko announced that President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan may hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which will take place in Kazakhstan on May 29, RIA Novosti reported.

“The political partnership between Russia and Armenia has a very constructive, dynamic course. The leaders of our countries met seven times last year, they are in constant contact and hold telephone conversations. There will be a meeting within the frames of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council session on May 29 in Kazakhstan, and an event is also scheduled on October 1 in Yerevan where the leaders of our states will have an opportunity to hold meeting”, Valentina Matviyenko said during the meeting with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

