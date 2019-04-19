Russian border guards apprehend Turkish citizen for illegally crossing Armenia-Turkey border

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended a trespasser near the Meghrashat community for illegally crossing the Armenian-Turkish border, the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia told Armenpress.

The incident occurred on April 16.

While clarifying the details of the incident the trespasser informed that he is a citizen of Turkey and is hiding from justice.

