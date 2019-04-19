Indicted oversight service chief vehemently denies wrongdoing

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. A day after the National Security Service filed criminal charges against State Oversight Service Director Davit Sanasaryan, the latter made a public statement strongly denying the accusations.

“An advise and request,” he said on Facebook. “There is a big army now attempting to fish in troubled waters: Advocates of the former government are trying to satisfy their mania of weakening the government by making it appear as if they are defending me. In any case, in conditions of a information tornado stop for a moment and remember that what matters is the state interest.

My dears, I am encouraged and at the same time humbled in the atmosphere of your great trust.

P.S. – Suspecting me in the murder of Kennedy would be more substantiated than having anything to do with corruption. I love you all ,” Sanasaryan wrote on Facebook.

On April 18, the NSS filed criminal charges against Sanasaryan in an ongoing investigation that began on February 20 against other State Oversight Service officials suspected in corruption.

The NSS said Sanasaryan abused his powers and meddled into procurement processes that would benefit a private company that is de-facto controlled by his own staffers.

Sanasaryan is currently on bail and is banned from leaving the country.

In addition, a prosecutor approved the investigator’s motion to temporarily suspend Sanasaryan’s duties as State Oversight Service Director.

Sanasaryan vehemently denies wrongdoing.

