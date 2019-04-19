Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Parliament adopts bill on revealing real owners of mines at first reading


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia voted in favor of the bill on revealing the real owners of mining companies at the first reading, reports Armenpress.

The bill has been submitted by the government.

96 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




