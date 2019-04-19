Serbia will never impose sanctions on Russia despite pressure - FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Serbia will not impose any sanctions against Russia despite pressure, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Izvestiya newspaper.

"The friendship between Russia and Serbia is already a tradition. Now our relations are at the level of strategic cooperation. That's why Serbia never has and never will impose sanctions or other restrictive measures against Russia despite the pressure exerted on Serbia," Dacic said during the interview according to TASS.

The foreign minister stressed that Serbia's plans to become part of the European Union will not hamper development of relations with Russia. He noted that Moscow helps Belgrade defend its national interests, including on the issue of Kosovo. "It would be incorrect, to put it mildly, to follow Western countries in imposing sanctions," he added.

Earlier Russian FM Sergei Lavrov had said that Serbia is under pressure from Western countries, but is withstanding it and continues conducting an independent foreign policy.

