Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 April

Parliament session – LIVE


YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Parliament continues its regular session.

Yesterday lawmakers approved during first hearing the bill on amending the structure of the Cabinet.

Today a confirmation hearing for a new chairman of the State Commission of Protection of Economic Competition will be held. The candidate for the position is Gegham Gevorgyan, the minister of agriculture.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration