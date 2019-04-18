President Sarkissian sends condolence letters to Presidents of Germany and Portugal

YEREVASN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent condolence letters to President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the occasion of the car crash in Madeira Island of Portugal that claimed dozens of lives of German tourists.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian offered his condolences and solidarity to the Presidents and the relatives of the victims, wishing them steadfastness and spiritual strength, and speedy recovery to the injured.



Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan