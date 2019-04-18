Garegin Baghramyan elected chairman of PSRC

YEREVASN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia elected Garegin Baghramyan chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC), ARMENPRESS reports Vahagn Hovakimyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Counting informed.

“106 of the 132 MPs participated in the voting. 1 ballot was declared invalid. The votes were distributed as follows – 85 in favor and 20 against”.

PM Pashinyan had nominated the candidacy of Garegin Baghramyan for PSRC chairman.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan